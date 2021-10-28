Thomas J. Perrino, 1938-2021

LUDLOW, Vt. – Thomas John Perrino, aka “Tom,” “Tommy,” and “Dad,” died peacefully, Oct. 10, 2021 at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab where he had been residing.

An avid outdoorsman and sportsman alike, he has now embarked on the path of fully stocked fishing holes, peaceful rivers for those long casts, and ballgames where his beloved Celtics and Red Sox are always announced the winners!

Thomas was predeceased by his parents Anthony and Stephania (Gurdak) Perrino and siblings Anthony, Paul, and Patricia (Perrino) Tofferi.

Born Aug. 24, 1938 in Ludlow, Vt., Thomas shined as a baseball star, basketball sharpshooter, and All-State player for Black River High School, State Champions 1955-1956. He later went on to play basketball for the U.S. Air Force. Thomas studied at Castleton and Lyndon State Colleges and ran two successful businesses in Ludlow: An ARCO (Atlantic Richfield Corporation) Gas Station and a Ski Doo snowmobile shop. He also made and sold fly fishing rods and flies.

He later moved to the Northeast Kingdom where he became a well-loved realtor and broker, first at Farrington Real Estate on the historic covered bridge in Lyndonville, Vt., and until retirement, Key Realty in the town center.

Thomas loved hunting, fishing, canoeing, and had a soft spot for stray kitties who more times than not managed to worm their way into his heart and home. He was a kind and loving father and a man of few words except when sharing tales of his many adventures accompanied with his boisterous laugh, playful smile, and twinkle in his eye.

He leaves behind his loving wife Barbara Perrino of Newark, Vt.; brother Peter Perrino (Valerie) of Mount Holly, Vt.; son Tyler Perrino of St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands; daughters Laurel Jung (Sam) of Buffalo Grove, Ill. and Theri Davis (Christopher) of South Burlington, Vt.; two stepdaughters Shauna Hill of Burlington, Vt. and Kasea Hill of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; six grandsons Finn (Lindsay) and Ian (Devon) Davis, Thomas (Ellyn), Michael (Kayla), and Aaron Jung, Colby Hill; one granddaughter Bellamy Hill; two great-grandsons Grayson Davis and Daniel Jung; and one great-granddaughter Ava Davis, as well as two nephews and four nieces.

The family will gather privately the weekend of Nov. 13, 2021, per his wishes, to pay their respects and to share memories. His ashes will remain in Newark, Vt.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.