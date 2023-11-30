Thomas Gramling Sr., 1930-2023 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Nov. 8, our wonderful father and grandfather surrendered his battle with Lewy body dementia that robbed him of the use of his strong body and mind. He is at peace now.

He was born Nov. 21, 1930, the seventh of 10 children born to Elisabeth (Kruse) and Julius Gramling, graduating from Woodstock High School in 1949.

He joined the Air Force in 1950, serving as a radar operator in Alaska and California. In 1954, he left the service and married Lucille M. Crandall. They made a life together that lasted nearly 69 years. He worked 20 years at Fellows Gear Shaper and remodeled houses in his spare time, including the house in Amsden where he and Lucille raised their children. They owned and operated the Amsden General Store in the early 1970s, before he retired and moved to Patton, Maine, where he literally “bought the farm” – a dairy farm. They returned to Vermont years later, and he worked for Savelberg Construction while designing and building a home in Amsden, later selling it and moving to Springfield. He was a quiet man – a man of few words – but he enjoyed a good argument, often taking the opposite side in a conversation just to amuse himself. He loved the old country songs, teaching himself to play the guitar as to sing along. He immersed himself in any project, especially those that fed his creativity and passions.

Tom is predeceased by his wife Lucille; son Thomas Gramling Jr.; and eight siblings Eleanor, Eddie, Lawrence, Gerard, Veronica, Eugene, Bernadette, and Richard.

He is survived by his daughters Dawn (Robert) Crary and Phalia (Verne) McMoarn, son Shane (Regina) Gramling, and his brother Paul. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield, Vt., on Dec. 9, at 10 a.m.

Charitable donations may be directed to Calvary Baptist Church or an organization of one’s choice.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting the family with the arrangements.