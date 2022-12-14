Theresa A. Bolster, 2022

Dummerston, Vt. – Theresa “Terry” A. Bolster of East Dummerston, Vt. passed away on Nov. 30, 2022, at home.

Terry was an amazing woman, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to many people. Together with her husband of 60 years, Cleon Bolster Sr., they founded B’s Treasures and Flea Market in Swanzey, N.H.

Terry spent most of her life in Vermont, creating a great home for her children and a safe, happy place to live for foster children.

Terry enjoyed spending her days going to tag sales, flea markets, and thrift shops. She loved family gatherings, large and small, and sharing stories of current and past milestones.

Terry is survived by her husband Cleon, daughters Anita Foss, Lora Gonyea, Karen Sprague (Martin), and son Cleon Jr. (Frankie). Her grandchildren Rodney, Levi, Cameron, Beth, Eric, Kaden, Krista, and great-grandchildren Connor, Caden, Colin, Mason, and Ivory. She is also survived by her brother James and sisters Lea, Barbara, and Sandy.

A Celebration of Life will occur on Dec. 15, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at the Dummerston Grange in Dummerston Center.

In lieu of flowers, please consider West Dummerston Fire Dept – Rescue Squad. PO Box 40, W. Dummerston, VT 05357

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home 55 Westminster St in Bellows Falls. www.fentonandhennessey.com