CHESTER, Vt. – Unitarian Universalists often have difficulty with the traditional understanding of words like faith. With no creed to bind us as a community, we must rely on something else to keep us true to our liberal religious tradition and to each other. What is it that keeps us faithful?

Join the First Universalist Parish of Chester on Sunday Feb. 5 for a service led by Reverend Nancy O. Arnold. The First Universalist Parish of Chester is located at 211 North St., Chester, Vt.