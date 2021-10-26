Terrence M. Crowley, 1939-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Terrence M. Crowley, 82, passed away at his home in Springfield, Friday morning, Oct. 22, 2021. He was born May 26, 1939 in Barre, Vt., the son of Leo and Ethel (McAllister) Crowley. He attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School, Class of 1957.

On July 7, 1972, he married Susan Blair in Springfield, Vt.

He was employed as a machinist with Jones & Lamson, Parks & Woolsons, Chamberlain Machine, and Belfon Tool.

Terry loved dogs, enjoyed sports, and was a fan of all the New England teams. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was a member of the Springfield Elks Lodge BPOE 1560 and the Loyal Order of Moose Springfield Lodge 679.

He is survived by his wife Susan of Springfield; son BJ Crowley and wife Beverly of Springfield; sister Billie Capotosti of South Carolina; grandchildren Jason Crowley of Florida, Megan Bonham of California, Jordon Crowley of Texas, and Blair Crowley of Massachusetts; and great-grandchildren Bonnie Crowley, Maddy Crowley, Marleigh Stearns, Jason Crowley, Baylee Bonham, and Kayla Bonham.

He was predeceased by his son Ross Crowley and his siblings Claire LaFreniere, Maureen Eastman, Janet Barrile, Betty Bobrowski, Jack Crowley, and Tim Crowley.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at the Springfield Elks Lodge at 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. A private graveside service will be held at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Springfield.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156, or to Bayada Hospice, 1222 Putney Rd, Suite 107, Brattleboro, VT 05301.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.