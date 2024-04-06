Sylvia Marie Williams, 1939-2024

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Celebration of Life for Sylvia Marie Williams will be held on the morning of May 11, at 9:30 a.m., at the United Church of Ludlow, located at 48 Pleasant Street. We will be gathering at 9:30 a.m., with the service to be held at 10 a.m., with Pastor Michelle Fountain officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, located at 37 North Depot Street in Ludlow, Vt. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Meadows Sunshine Fund at 240 Gables Place, Rutland, VT 05701; or at the Rutland County Humane Society Inc., 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Please contact Yvonne MacLauren at 802-236-8595 with any questions or concerns.