Sylvia “Honey” Graves, 1942-2022

LUDLOW, Vt. – Sylvia “Honey” Rose Graves, 80, entered into eternal rest on Dec. 4, 2022. She was born on May 22, 1942 in Cambridge, Mass., adopted as an infant by Joseph and Rachel Thibodeau. As a young girl she traveled around the country with her Christian ministry family to establish several Assembly of God churches. She graduated from RCS High School in Ravena, N.Y. in 1960.

While living in Vermont, Honey met Donald Ferris Graves. She married Donnie on July 11th, 1964 and they had three sons together, Jonathan, Matthew, and Mark. Above all, Honey loved and cherished her family and she especially enjoyed being a grandmother. She had a strong faith in God and a beautiful singing voice. She enjoyed singing hymns and gospel music in church and at weddings and funerals. Over the years she helped raise many local children in her daycare and she lovingly opened her home and heart to those who needed help in times of hardship. Honey was also a talented baker and seamstress, creating many beautiful wedding and special occasion cakes over her lifetime. Later in life she also enjoyed her hobbies of crafting and scrapbooking.

Honey was predeceased by her husband Donald Ferris Graves and her son Jonathan Lee Graves, as well as her parents Joseph and Rachel Thibodeau, and her sister Leona Heffernan.

She is survived by her son Matthew Graves and his wife Christina of Ludlow; her son Mark Graves and his wife Tanya of Ludlow; five grandchildren, Dominic, Kirstin, Brianna, Oliver, and Vivian; and a great granddaughter, River James. She is also survived by her nieces, Cristen Demmer and Loren Parrish, and their families in Pennsylvania; her Aunt Dot Jelley and her nieces, Kathy Doyle, Lynda Jelley, and Penney Peloquin and their families in Vermont; her three half brothers Victor, Robert, and Patrick Simeone and their families; and many extended family members and friends who knew and loved Honey over her lifetime. The family expresses heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the Gill Home for the wonderful loving care she received over the last two years.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Honey’s name to the Gill Home in Ludlow or to a charity of your choice.

A graveside service will be held in the early summer next year.

A Celebration of Life for Honey will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at 2 p.m. at DJ’s Restaurant in Ludlow, Vt.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting the family with arrangements