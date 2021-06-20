Sylvia H. Lawrence, 1936-2021

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Sylvia Hazel Lawrence, 84, died June 13, 2021 at home surrounded by family.

She was born Aug. 7, 1936, in Orange, Mass., to Fred and Doris Slaght. She graduated from Bellows Falls High School in 1954. She married Lynn Wallace Lawrence of Westminster Aug. 25, 1956 and has lived in Westminster since then where they built their own home.

Sylvia worked at various jobs including Goodell Orchards in Westminster West, Kurn Hatin Homes, Vermont Apple, and the Oh! Zone Thrift store in Bellows Falls where she was a bookkeeper for 15 years.

She always loved children. She and Lynn sponsored Fresh Air Fund children for many years and were honorary grandparents to children throughout local communities. She liked to sew, knit, and enjoyed yard sales.

She was a member of the Women’s Fellowship at the Westminster Congregational Church in Westminster and helped with rummage sales and fall festivals.

She was predeceased by an infant daughter Dori Annette and brother Theodore Slaght. She is survived by her husband Lynn, daughter Cheryl Lawrence of Springfield, Vt., son Kevin Lawrence and wife Wanda of Bellows Falls, Vt., daughter DeAnna Rubles of Westminster, Vt., son Eric Lawrence of Westminster, Vt., son Darrin Lawrence of Westminster, Vt., 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one beloved sister Arlene.

Graveside services were held for family and close friends at the Westminster Cemetery June 18, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Women’s Fellowship or to the Rockingham Library for the purchases of children’s books in Sylvia’s name would be appreciated by the family.