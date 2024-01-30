Susanne Illingworth, 1941-2024

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Sept. 11, 1941, Robert and Margaret Brattebo welcomed their second baby girl into this world. Susanne Helen Brattebo grew up in Bellows Falls with her sister Patricia (David) Lawlor. She attended St. Charles School, and was a graduate of Bellows Falls Union High School, Class of 1966. She married her high school sweetheart Gary Illingworth (predeceased) on Sept. 12, 1970. The couple was married 43 years, and had three children: Geoffrey (Jean), Chad (Tina), and Lindsey (predeceased).

Sue Sue, as her grandchildren Ethan, Brady (the favorite), Madisyn, Kayleigh, and Myleigh called her to annoy her, enjoyed nothing more than seeing her children, and then grandchildren, playing sports, performing in concerts, and attending proms/dances. She was their wrapping paper target at Christmas, and biggest cheerleader throughout the rest of the year. She reveled in the gossip of the day at the Dari Joy, or through talking with her best friend Donna Harty. Having her family go with her on vacations to Maine and Florida were always memories talked about for a long time afterward. Sue loved days where her entire family would share a meal with Pepsi, swim in the backyard pool, and tell stories with great laughter. She had fascinations with jewelry, pocketbooks, Jodi Piccoult books, bingo, and long fingernails. She was fiercely protective of all those she loved, but didn’t hold back on her own opinions. She adored the many pets she had over the years. If there is one thing you could count on, it was Sue always blinged out in purple at many Terrier events.

Sue was active in the community she loved, serving on the Bellows Falls Booster Club, Terrier Hall of Fame Committee (an inductee in 1997), Project Graduation, and various other local community groups.

Over the years, she worked for Peerless Insurance, Simmons Precision, Manning’s Phonebook Company, and McGirr’s Nursing Home.

On April 4, 2008, she lost two things. Her daughter, Lindsey, had a car accident, and her faith. With this abrupt loss, Sue’s family saw her rise, but never to the full person she had been before. Years of declining health took a toll on Sue’s body, mind, and soul. Her family’s consolation is that we are sure the reunion in Heaven was glorious on the night of Jan. 23, 2024.

Sue lives on in her children, grandchildren, sister, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, all of whom she loved very much. With a final hug and saying, “I love you, honey,” may she finally rest in peace.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rockingham Vet Clinic, c/o Sumi, P.O. Box 98, Chester, VT, 05143.

A Graveside service will take place at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Drewsville, N.H., on Friday, Feb. 2, at 12 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.