Susan Stebbins, 1958-2024

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Susan Stebbins, 66, of Saxtons River, passed away on April 27, 2024, at the Springfield Hospital. She was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on March 30, 1958, to her adoptive parents Grant and Katherine Frazer.

Susan worked many years waitressing at Rita’s Coffee Stop in Bellows Falls, and drove truck for St. Pierre Trucking. Susan loved nature, flower gardening, and all animals. Susan was a history enthusiast, especially local and Vermont-related development. She loved collecting and dealing with antiques, if only for the story behind the items. Her rebellious wit and humor was legendary to all she encountered, and she easily struck up a conversation wherever she went. Susan loved architecture and construction design and, as such, building was her passion.

Susan is survived by her children Dr. Rachel Stebbins-Navy, Amy Vandergriff, and Caleb Stebbins. She is also survived by her five grandchildren Jasmine Auclair, Noah Auclair, Hope Navy, Amon Bingham, and Lucas Perrigo. She also leaves many friends.

Susan was predeceased by her parents and son-in-law.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 8, from 4-6 p.m., at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls, Vt.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home.