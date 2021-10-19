Susan J. Garfield, 1947-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Susan J. Garfield, 74, of Springfield, Vt., passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family Oct. 15, 2021.

She was born March 1, 1947 in Burlington, Vt., to the late George and Lucille (Smith) Wells.

Susan graduated from Leland & Gray High School in 1965. She went on to Champlain College where she graduated in 1967 with an associate’s degree in business. After college she went on to work for Vermont Research in Springfield as an executive secretary. She worked there until her daughter Julie was born. She was a stay-at-home mom until Julie and Kelly were in preschool. She then became a teacher’s aid in Kindergarten at the East School in Springfield. After that she started working for Chapter XIV in Ludlow, Vt. Susan and her daughter Amanda later purchased the Next Chapter Boutique in Ludlow.

In addition to her family, she loved many things such as jewelry, animals, music, decorating, antiques, the ocean. Above all, she was the quintessential fashionista.

She is survived by her longtime companion Douglas Bobar; her three daughters Julie Garfield and her companion Robert Amell Jr., Kelly Pelkey and her husband John, and Amanda Champagne and her companion Jesse Reeves; her grandchildren Emma and Sophia Pelkey; her sister Debbie Stone and her husband Steve; and the father of her daughters Warren Garfield.

A graveside service will take place Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Glebe View Cemetery in South Londonderry, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Susan’s memory to the Springfield Humane Society.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.