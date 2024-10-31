Stewart A. Schmidt, 1936-2024

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Stewart Allen Schmidt, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully at his home on Chapman Road in Proctorsville, on Oct. 24, surrounded by family. Born Sept. 15, 1936, in Springfield, Vt., Stew – affectionately known as “Bupa” by his grandchildren – was born two months premature, weighing under 5 pounds. As family lore tells, he spent his first weeks in a shoebox behind the stove at the family’s Brook Farm on Twenty Mile Stream.

Stew grew up in Ludlow, Vt., with his parents Marion and Norman, and his sister Karen. He graduated from Black River High School in 1954. He went on to earn a degree in physical education from Springfield College in 1958. In 1959, Stew began teaching at Bristol High School, where he met Jackie, his wife of 63 years. After a brief period working at Westmoreland High School in Clinton, N.Y., Stew left teaching and returned to Ludlow in 1961 to work in the family business, Schmidt Lumber Company, located the length of Pond Street in Ludlow. In 1966, his passion for education led him back to teaching at Black River High School, where he taught history, environmental studies, and driver’s education for 35 years. Many of those in the Ludlow community were taught to drive by Stew, and he found great joy in spending time with his students to learn about them and help them in any way that he could.

Stew and Jackie raised their family at Brook Farm on Twenty Mile Stream. A gentleman farmer, Stew raised and raced Standardbred horses with his father. They affectionately named their stable “Mad Wives Stables,” after a memorable horse auction purchase which left both wives “mad.” Stewart spent many happy years attending races with family and friends at Saratoga, Scarborough Downs, Foxboro Raceway, as well as county fairs across Vermont, New York, Maine, and New Hampshire. He was a proud member of the United States Trotting Association for over 40 years as a trainer, driver, and owner.

In addition to teaching, Stew was deeply involved in sports. He coached and refereed basketball, and coached baseball, and was involved in soccer as the sport was beginning to take foothold at the start of his teaching career. He was one of the eight founding members of the Vermont Soccer Officials Association (VSOA) and the Vermont chapter of the National College Soccer Referees Association, serving as president of both organizations. Stew officiated for over 50 years, and was recognized with induction into the Vermont Principals Association Hall of Fame in 2014.

Stew’s dedication to his community extended beyond sports. He was a member of the Black River Lafayette Masonic Lodge #85, served on the Green Mountain Union High School Board, and was a member of the Proctorsville Fire Department Prudential Committee.

Stew is survived by his wife Jackie (Garand); children Lisa (Chris) and Bruce (Lisa); sister Karen; grandchildren Taylor Edwards (Ben), Max Bainbridge, Abigail Schmidt, and Noah (Rachel) Schmidt; and great-granddaughter Mila Edwards. He was predeceased by his parents, son Allen, and brother-in-law Walter Stewart.

The family offers special thanks to his providers and caregivers at Mount Ascutney Hospital and Ludlow Family Medicine, including Dr. Waters Davis, Trish Brown FNP-C, Bayada Hospice, and Merridee Sanborn, for their dedication and compassionate care. A celebration of Stew’s life will take place on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 3:30-5:30 p.m., at the Jackson Gore Inn Round House, Ludlow, Vt., honoring his legacy of family, friendship, and community. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Black River Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 51, Ludlow, VT 05149.