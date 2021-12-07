Steven H. Adams, 1947-2021

N. CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Steven H. Adams of North Charlestown, N.H., fittingly passed while working on his farm Nov. 29, 2021. He was born Dec. 7, 1947, to James and Wilda Adams. His life’s work was accomplished on the family dairy, established in 1899. He was especially proud of his tall corn and “rocket fuel” hay crops.

Stories were always ready for telling about his adventures in gymkhanas, time with the Sullivan County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse, the community members he spent time with, his family, farming, and the outdoors. He surprised many people with his superior dancing steps and ability to keep on working through the toughest times.

Stevie is survived by his wife of 46 years Catherine; son Brooke Adams of Sullivan; daughters Wendy and Curtis King of Langdon, Kelsey Patch and Mike Kercewich of Alstead, Lauren and Dustin Morse of Grantham, Emily Adams-Paquin and Chris Paquin of Charlestown, and Lindsay and Wes Van Velsor of Charlestown; his much loved grandchildren Hailey, Brian, and Marley King; Madison and Clayton Patch; Gabe and Ellery Adams-Paquin; Logan Morse; and the much awaited baby Van Velsor due in March; his brother Tom of Charlestown, his sister Lyn Hoskinson and her family of Crewe, Va.; his former wife Sue of Acworth; and countless extended family members from throughout the community. He was predeceased by his parents, James and Wilda, and his brother Perry.

We have all lost a great man that anyone could count on in a time of need. Contributions can be made to help the family farm in Catherine Adams’ name to ease the burden of this sudden loss.

Visiting hours will be Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at the Charlestown Memorial Chapel in Charlestown from 1-3 p.m. Please wear a mask for everyone’s safety. The family asks all attending the visiting hours to wear their favorite flannel shirt in his honor.

