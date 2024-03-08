Stanley Marino Jr., 1942-2024 🇺🇸

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Stanley Marino Jr. was born Jan. 7, 1942, in Bellows Falls, to the late Stanley and Emma (Baldasaro) Marino. Stan was predeceased by his siblings Joseph, Rosemarie, and Mary, all of whom I hold the deepest love and respect for. Stan was married to Marina Massa of Italy, mother of Rico, and also to Brenda Lynch. He was an honor graduate of St. Charles Elementary School, and graduated from Bellows Falls High School. Stan later graduated from Springfield College magna cum laude.

Stan retired from the United States Navy in 1984 as a commander, after 20 years of commissioned service on various ships of the line and shore bases in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Most notable of this service were two Bronze Stars awarded for separate combat actions in Vietnam and Thailand.

Stan’s love for sports began early – St. Charles midgets basketball team in grade 5, coached by Claude “Lover” Dexter, a truly great man loved by all. After this, Stan kept the link with continued jogging, weights, bicycling, yoga, core exercises, and boxing. Stan also taught elementary and high school students for 16 years, and was a loyal Red Sox fan since 1947.

During his retirement years, after teaching, Stan involved himself in politics, as he was an active Tea Party member, and he worked with veterans groups helping them and their families in the Keene/Monadnock area.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 11 a.m., at St. Charles Cemetery in Westminster.

Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls, has been entrusted with arrangements.