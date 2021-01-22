Stanley J. Walasewicz, 1930-2021

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Stanley J. Walasewicz, 90, passed away Thursday evening, Jan. 14, 2021 at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H. after a brief illness. He was born June 20, 1930 in Cavendish, Vt., the son of Anthony P. and Alexandra (Stankiewicz) Walasewicz. He attended primary school in Cavendish and graduated from Springfield High School Class of 1948. Stanley served in the United States Army during the Korean War stationed in Europe.

On June 20, 1959, he married Carol Lord at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Proctorsville, Vt. They enjoyed 62 years together. Stanley was employed at the Bryant Grinder Co. in Springfield, Vt., retiring after 43 years of service as senior project engineer.

He loved the outdoors, enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, walking, biking, and gardening. In his younger years, he enjoyed softball and was the pitcher for his team.

He is survived by his wife Carol of Cavendish, son Stephen Walasewicz of Weathersfield, one sister Mary Krasofski of Ashburnham, Mass., two grandchildren Matthew and Laura Walasewicz, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by one brother and four sisters.

A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Annunciation Church in Ludlow, Vt. Reverend Thomas Mosher will officiate.

Burial will be in the Cavendish Village Cemetery in Cavendish, Vt. in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jack Byrne Center at D-H/Geisel Office of Development, Attn: Gift Recording, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070 Lebanon, NH 03756-0001 or online at www.dartmouth-hitchcock.org/donate.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.