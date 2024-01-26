Stanley A. Mack, 1947-2023

GRAFTON, Vt. – Stanley A. Mack, 76, passed away on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, comfortably at his home in Grafton, Vt., under hospice care. Stanley was born in Bridgeport, Conn., on Sept. 1, 1947, to Otto and Mildred (Isaacs) Mack.

Stan grew up in Trumbull, Conn., and became a volunteer firefighter for the town at age 15.

Stan graduated from Trumbull High School with the Class of 1965, and then earned his associate degree from the Connecticut School of Electronics.

He was the loving husband of Patricia (Lobo) Mack. The two married in Trumbull, Conn., on Feb. 10, 1973.

The two moved to Grafton, Vt., soon thereafter.

Upon arriving in Grafton in September of 1979, Stan soon became the fire chief for 20 years, and was honored by having the fire station named in his honor for initiating and being the driving force behind getting the new fire station designed and built, and replacing the older fire vehicles with newer equipment. He was also an EMT for over 40 years, and devoted his life to helping and protecting others. He also served on the Grafton Selectboard, and was emergency management director for many years.

He began working for the Windham Foundation in 1980 as an electrician and shepherd, along with Doug Wright, to tend the flock of more than 100 sheep, and helped with many lambings (a.k.a. the “Electrical Shepherd”). He soon became their director of maintenance, and remained with the Windham Foundation for almost 30 years.

Stan is survived and will be missed by his loving wife and best friend of over 50 years Pat; his exuberant dog Josephine; his sister Marilyn Gilvear of Charlestown, N.H.; his sister’s-in-law Carolyn Lobo and her husband Vince Brunelli of Newtown, Conn.; and Lorraine Curley and her husband Bob of Dublin, Ohio.

Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to the Stan Mack Memorial Fund, Grafton Firemen’s Association, P.O. Box 191, Grafton, VT 05146 for the continued maintenance of the fire station.

A memorial service and celebration of Stan’s life will take place on Saturday, May 4, at 11 a.m., at the White Community Church of Grafton, with a celebration to follow.

The Cremation Society of New Hampshire has been entrusted with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please visit www.csnh.com.