Shirley R. Koledo, 1928-2021

BOSCAWEN, N.H. – Shirley R. Koledo, 92, passed away Wednesday evening, March 3, 2021 in Boscawen, N.H., where she had resided the past 20 years.

She was born Dec. 9, 1928 in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Harold and Eva (Fowler) Ross. She attended Springfield schools and graduated from Springfield High School in 1946. On Nov. 5, 1949, she married John Koledo in Springfield. Sadly, he passed away Sept. 22, 1997 after 48 years of marriage.

Shirley was a bookkeeper at the former First National Bank in Springfield, Vt. She had also worked at Johnson & Dix Fuel Corporation and the former Bruce’s Furniture in Springfield, Vt. She loved baking, knitting, bird watching, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a volunteer at Springfield Hospital and later at Concord Hospital in Concord, N.H.

She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Saltmarsh and her husband Craig of Boscawen, N.H.; her grandchildren Carter, Cole, and Carlie Saltmarsh; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held in the spring in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting with arrangements.