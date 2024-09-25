Shirley J. Coutermarsh, 1935-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Shirley J. Coutermarsh, 89, of Springfield, Vt., died on Sept. 20, 2024, at Springfield Hospital. She was born on May 19, 1935, in Hartford, Vt., daughter of the late Floyd and Adrienne (Minor) Coutermarsh.

Miss Coutermarsh came to Springfield in 1942, and has made her home here ever since. She attended schools in Springfield, and graduated from Springfield High School in 1953.

She was employed by Fellows Gear Shaper Company for 20 years. She worked five years as a medical secretary for various local physicians, and was employed by Springfield Hospital as a medical transcriptionist for 10 years. She was a member of the American Association for Medical Transcriptionists.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and St. Mary’s Alter Society. She was a past member of the Business and Professional Women’s Club and the Precision Valley Women’s Bowling League.

She has been an avid photographer most of her life, at one time having opened her own studio, The Portrait Parlor. She studied photography through New York Institute of Photography and the Famous Photographers’ School in Westport, Conn. In the past years, she has exhibited her work in various places.

Shirley had a great passion for football. She kept track of all the AFC teams, their stats, scores, etc. She loved the Patriots, and watched every single game, no matter what time it was on. Shirley had passion for so many things in life, but the Patriots and Red Sox were two of the biggest of her passions.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by two brothers Ronald and Richard; three sisters Elaine Hinckley, Barbara Parker, and Roberta Sirosky; her mother Adrienne in October of 1963; and her father Floyd in June of 1996.

A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated Friday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield, with the Rev. Rogelio Organiza officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Springfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Visiting Nurses Association or Springfield Area Hospices, both at 366 River Street, Springfield, VT 05156.