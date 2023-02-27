Shirley I. Farrar, 1936-2023

CHESTER, Vt. – Shirley I. Farrar, 86, passed away at Langdon Place in Keene, N.H. on Feb. 16, 2023.

She was born on April 9, 1936, in Weston, Vt. to the late Casper Gilmore Woodcock and Ann (Drury) Woodcock.

She attended and graduated from Chester High School.

On Aug. 23, 1957 she married Stanley E. Farrar in Weston, Vt.

She enjoyed singing with the Senior Center Songsters and the Silver Country, Country Music Group. She enjoyed bingo. She also enjoyed going to the Springfield, Bellow Falls, Chester, and Charlestown Senior Centers.

Shirley was predeceased by her husband Stanley E. Farrar, her daughter Cynthia A. A’Pelt, and her sister Rita Abby.

She is survived by her son, Leonard E. Farrar, his wife Nancy, and grandchildren Myles and Briana, son-in-law Charles A’Pelt Jr., grandchildren Sarah and Sonya; great-grandchildren Selena, Delilah, and Etina (socks), sister Alita Parody and her husband Mark, and brother Casper Woodcock Jr. and his wife Christy.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Shirley’s memory to the Kurn Hattin Homes, 708 Kurn Hattin Rd, Westminster, VT 05158, or to the Springfield Senior Center, 139 Main Street, Springfield, VT 05156.

There are no services planned at the time.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.