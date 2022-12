DREWSVILLE, N.H. – Shirlee Etta Ball Smith, age 89, of Drewsville left for heaven peacefully on Dec. 10, 2022.

To read the full obituary please go to www.fentonandhenessey.com.

A memorial service is possibly being scheduled for spring 2023.

Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, VT.