Shawn M. Gilman, 1971-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Shawn Michael Gilman, 53, of Springfield, Vt., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Oct. 1, 2024. He was born on July 29, 1971, to Roy and Jacqueline (Gomez) Gilman, in Springfield, Vt.

Shawn attended Chester Elementary School and Green Mountain High School. He was a long-time resident of Ludlow, Vt., before moving to Springfield, Vt. He worked hard for companies like Roof Masters, Roby’s Roofing and Painting, and passed away owning his own business, Gilman’s Property Solutions. He took great pride in his work, and his work ethic was undeniably strong.

Shawn loved being outdoors; he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and dirt biking. You could also find him spending time enjoying NASCAR and woodworking. He was a jack-of-all trades, and was always able to figure out how to fix things. An incredibly intelligent man.

Shawn is survived by his wife Debbie Knight; his daughter Catherina Gilman of Vermont; stepdaughter Amanda Knight of Vermont; six grandchildren Caiden, Cameron H., Aliyah, Cameron W., Josiah, and Dominic, all of Vermont; his father Roy Gilman; sister Crystal Gilman; nieces Aisling, Kira, and Falyn; and nephew Lucian.

He is predeceased by his mother Jacqueline Gilman; his brother Shane Gilman; and extended family members Francis and Deborah Roby.

A service and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Springfield VFW, 115 River Street, Springfield, Vt., from 12-4 p.m.

Shawn will be remembered for his strength and resilience, leaving behind a legacy of lessons and memories that will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.