Sean Sullivan, 2022

BELLOWS FALL, Vt. – Sean Sullivan, age 60, of Stansbury Park, Utah, formerly of Fairfield, Conn., passed away from complications of GVHD and Covid at Huntsman Cancer Institute on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. He was surrounded by his wife Tracie, children, Connor, Caroline, Cooper, and his father and mother-in-law, William and Jeanne Hefner. Born in Bellows Fall, Vt., he was the son of Paul and Jeannette Baird Sullivan.

A memorial service celebrating Sean’s life will be held in Utah on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. at 235 North Bonneville Lane in Kaysvilleon, and in Connecticut on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 11 a.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home 1209 Post Road in Fairfield Center. Friends may greet his family from 10 a.m. until the time of service or at the reception to follow his services.

