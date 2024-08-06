Scott K. Chapman, 1958-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Scott Kelley Chapman, 66, died on June 1, 2024, in Springfield, Vt., the same town where he was born on April 3, 1958.

Named after Randolph Scott the cowboy, he emulated his name by dedicating his life to helping others. He was a lover of music and all things dark chocolate. Driving around Vermont and New Hampshire, you can see his life’s work as a carpenter preserved like a museum. From elementary schools to home additions, Scott helped design and actualize dreams for those in the Upper Valley and beyond. As a loyal throwing and vaulting coach, he helped bring the indoor and outdoor track and field teams to many championships over 14 years. As an extra gift, he created unforgettable memories coaching his own kids – the little league team the Ligers, and an indoor soccer team, the Atomic Roosters. He always loved welcoming new athletes, and encouraged everyone to try their hardest. Despite battling pancreatic cancer for a year and a half, he was still bringing joy to others in the form of humor and success in track and field.

Being a dedicated dad of Post Mills, he is survived by many, including his two loving cats Violet and Buster. He is survived by Olivia, his life partner and mother of their children; his brother Darrell and wife Joanne; as well as beloved nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loving children Ethan, Ella, and Cole, who miss him very much.

He was predeceased by his parents Donald and Priscilla (Rumrill) Chapman, and his sister Carol.

Scott will be honored at the Post Mills Cemetery, on Aug. 31, at 10 a.m. There will also be a special tribute field meet open to the public at Thetford Academy, on Aug. 17, starting at 9:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to a memorial plaque at Thetford Academy honoring Scott’s track and field coaching. For further information about the event and how to donate, please reach out to run.jump.throw1958@gmail.com.