Scott B. Hinds, 1949-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Scott Bradford Hinds, 74, formerly of Springfield, Vt., and, since May of 2023, a resident at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Vt., passed away at the Gill Home on Sept. 11, 2024, a few weeks shy of his 75th birthday, with his sister by his side, of a sudden medical event related to multiple declining health issues. Scott was born Oct. 19, 1949, in Springfield, Vt., to John F. Hinds and Eileen M. (Simonds) Hinds. Throughout his life he also lived in Burlington, Vt.; Chicago, Ill.; Hanover, Mass.; North Kingstown, R.I.; Newfane, Vt.; and, while under Developmental Services with shared living providers, in Bellows Falls, Vt., and Bethel, Vt.

Scott attended special education at Brookside School in Springfield, Vt. After completion of the required curriculum, he went to the Vocational Occupational Training Center in Proctorsville, Vt. He worked briefly at the Brattleboro Retreat in Brattleboro, Vt., and in 1970 went to work at The Old Newfane Inn in Newfane, Vt. He worked at The Old Newfane Inn for 41 years, until 2011, when the inn closed. At this point he retired.

Scott is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Sherry and Ralph Goings of Perkinsville, Vt., as well as Ralph’s extended family. Also an uncle, Steve Simonds, of Maine; Jacqueline Rousseau of Bethel, Vt., special friend and previous home provider; and many cousins located throughout the country. He is predeceased by his parents, his sister Kathleen “Kate” Hinds, his grandparents, as well as several uncles and aunts.

The family wishes to extend a very heartfelt thank you for their loving care and support to all employees at the Gill Home. They were right beside him and his sister during the last few days of his life. Thanks also to Developmental Services at HCRS during his time there receiving services.

There will not be services, and a private burial will take place at the family plot at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are being assisted by the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.