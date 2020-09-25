Sandra L. St. Pierre, 1943-2020

ALSTEAD, N.H. – Sandra L. St. Pierre, 77, of Homestead Road, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born May 1, 1943 in Brockton, Mass., the daughter of Joseph and Bernice (Bellevance) Brown. Sandra attended school in and was a graduate of the Norton High School in Norton, Mass.

Sandra worked as a secretary for the Fall Mountain Regional School District. She had very high standards when it came to her appearance. She was an avid card sender to her children and grandchildren. She loved camping, poodles, crocheting, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and in her home.

On March 16,1963, Sandra married Richard St. Pierre in Norton, Mass., who survives her. Also surviving is her son David St. Pierre of Charlestown, N.H.; two daughters Beth Anne Howard of Torrington, Conn. and Laurie Anne Wuerth of Nelson, N.H.; seven grandchildren Malori Parsells, Melani Rudisill, Joseph, Sarah, and Rachel Howard, and Taylor and Virginia Chamberlain; and three great-grandchildren Jackson and Audrey Parsells and Parker Rudisill.

Services are at the convenience of the family. Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.