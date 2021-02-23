Ryan J. Smith, 1981-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Ryan J. Smith passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Ryan was born April 1, 1981 in Springfield, Vt., to Patricia and Gary Smith. He attended Chester, Vt. schools and graduated from Green Mountain High School in 1999.

Ryan was an artistically gifted person with extreme passions who pushed all life’s limits. He was loved by all who knew him for his kind heart and true generous nature. Ryan loved the great outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He was an active person who was very skilled athletically with baseball and snowboarding being his true passions. Ryan was successful at many things in life, but his greatest and most proud accomplishments were the birth of his three children, all of whom he held near and dear to his heart. He always boasted about them to anyone who would listen.

Ryan is survived by his children Ryley, Ayden, and Jocelynn Smith; his father and mother Gary and Patricia Smith; two sisters Kristie Woods and Erin Fontaine; his brother Roger Paradis; and eight nieces and nephews Tristin, Whitney, Madeline, Briana, Shayla, Tanner, Josh, and Samuel.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.