Ruth M. Wilson, 1937-2024

BALTIMORE, Vt. – Ruth M. (Bailey) Wilson, 87, passed away on Aug. 30, 2024, at her home in Baltimore, Vt., with her devoted husband of 52 years by her side. Ruth was born April 16, 1937, in Burlington, Vt., and raised in Springfield by her loving parents Orin Bailey and Avis (Crowley) Bailey.

On June 9, 1972, Ruth married her beloved husband Edward, and together they raised a beautiful family of seven children and created countless cherished memories. Her kindness, strength, and willingness to help others will continue to inspire us, and her memory will forever be cherished.

Ruth is survived by her Spouse Edward E. Wilson of Baltimore, Vt.; her children Michael (Peggy) Hall of Lafayette, Ind., Juli (Bud) Desautels of West Springfield, Mass., Patrick (Laureen) Hall of Rockingham, Vt., Lisa (Bill) Hall of Sharon, N.H., Fawna (Patrick) Start of Johnson, Vt., and Dennis (Tracy) Wilson of Vermont. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law Sharon Burt.

She was predeceased by her parents, Aunt Louise (Whitehead) Coates, daughter Nicki D. (Wilson) Farren, and grandson James E. Ferguson.

Graveside services will be held on Sept. 22, at 10 a.m., at Oakland Cemetery, Springfield, Vt., with reception to follow at the American Legion in Chester, Vt., at 12 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield, Vt.