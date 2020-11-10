Ruth L. Rowley, 1930-2020

WESTON, Vt. – Ruth “Ruthie” Lucille Holton Rowley, originally of Weston, Vt., died surrounded by her family in Springfield Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Ruthie was born at home on Holden Hill Feb. 25, 1930, where she resided until she moved to Chester to attend high school.

She married her husband, Rollin “Casey” Rowley, Dec. 30, 1950. Her daughter Susie Rowley Wyman was born the following year. Ruthie was a fixture at Stratton Mountain, where she ran the Big Cub Ski School and taught scores of children how to ski. After retirement from teaching, Ruthie helped raise her beloved grandson Blake Rowley Wyman and, in good weather, could always be found on her front porch.

Ruthie was preceded in death by her parents Florence and Leon Holton and six of her siblings Mildred Eklof, Dorie Benson, Louise West, Beatrice Autio, Rodger Holton, and George Holton. She is survived by her brother Lyle Holton, her husband Casey, her daughter Susie, son-in-law Larry, grandson Blake and his partner Anna, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Her dear friend, Moira Armstrong, and her family helped care for Ruthie in the last years of her life.

A small service will be held outdoors at the Rowley family home Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Masks are required. If interested in attending, RSVP with Anna Boarini at 802-490-9315.

Memorial donations can be in Ruthie’s name to Mountain Valley Health Center in Londonderry, Vt.