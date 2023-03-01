Ruth Elaine Dunn, 1933-2023

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Ruth Elaine Dunn, 89, passed away on Feb. 21, 2023, at the Sterling House in Bellows Falls.

Ruth was born in Orleans, Vt., on Oct. 30, 1933, the daughter of Elmer and Mary Dawson. Ruth married her husband, Homer E. Dunn, Sr., on Dec. 9, 1950. She loved her family, trips to Maine, and the ocean. She was a long time member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. She volunteered for 14 years for the Dorcas Society, through her church.

She was predeceased by her husband, Homer E. Dunn, Sr., her sons David Dunn, Michael Dunn, and Gary Dunn. She is survived by her son, Homer E. Dunn, Jr. (wife Andrea Dunn), and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 20, at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Bellows Falls at 11 a.m. Immediately following the burial, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Masonic Temple in Bellows Falls.