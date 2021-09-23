Russell P. Lazarek Jr., 1970-2021

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Russell Paul Lazarek Jr., age 50, of Westminster, Vt., passed away unexpectedly Sept. 6, 2021. He was the loving husband of Yevette Hendler with whom he shared 25 years of marriage and a devoted father to Jacob and Rome.

Born Oct. 11, 1970, in Rahway, N.J., he was the son of Barbara and Russell Lazarek Sr. He received a bachelor’s degree in IT from Rutgers University and went on to have a career in that field and advanced to management. As a recent resident of Westminster, Vt., he believed very strongly in community involvement and became a valued member of the Planning Commission and was chair at the time of his passing.

Russ was a devoted father and husband who loved problem solving, especially when it involved using repurposed materials. He took pride in his vegetable garden, which always produced a great bounty. He found delicious recipes and options for preserving for winter.

Survivors are his beloved wife, his devoted children Jacob and Rome Lazarek, his parents and his sister Lisa Ford.

There will be no immediate service or memorial. The family needs time to grieve and process and will plan a proper tribute in spring 2022.