Russell M. Jenks, 1974-2021

BONDVILLE, Vt. – Russell Matthew Jenks, 46, passed away peacefully in his home April 8, 2021 due to heart failure. He was born May 20, 1974, in Bondville, Vt., the youngest son of Marion and Lawrence Jenks. He graduated from Burr & Burton Academy.

He owned and worked alongside his father for Jenks Brothers Caretaking & Jenks Brothers Plumbing. From an early age, Russell could be found outside, a true lover of nature. His family’s fondest memories of him are fishing, hunting, gardening, and meticulously working on the home he built from the studs up. The long stonewall that runs the length of his drive was dotted with tall rock statues, reminding us we are going in the right direction.

Survivors include his parents Lawrence and Marion Jenks; his four siblings all of Bondville, Vt.; and his five nieces and nephews. There will be a private service for the family.