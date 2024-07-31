Russell E. Pickering, 1939-2024

WALPOLE, N.H. – Russell E. Pickering, 84, passed away July 17, 2024, at his home in Drewsville, surrounded by his family. Russell was born Dec. 24, 1939, in Bellows Falls, Vt., the son of Jesse D. and Marjorie (Jennison) Pickering. He attended Walpole High School, and graduated valedictorian of the Class of 1957. Russell married the love of his life, Phyllis A. Adams, on Sept. 10, 1960, in Walpole. He received a Bachelor of Education from Plymouth Teachers College in 1962, and his master’s degree from the University of Oregon in 1988.

Russell’s career as a high school physical education teacher and coach began in 1961, and included stints at Orford High School and Mount Greylock Regional High School. He spent the majority of his career at Bellows Falls Union High School (1971-2005). Following his retirement from teaching, Russell spent many more years coaching, including at Fall Mountain Regional High School and Monadnock Regional High School. In the summers he ran a basketball skills camp at his home in Drewsville, “GID.”

Russell was predeceased by his wife Phyllis. He is survived by his children Tony Pickering, Terry and her husband Kenneth Hodgdon, Tom and his wife Karen Pickering, and Tyler Pickering. He is also survived by his five grandchildren Nicole, Aaron, Jason, Katherine, and Brianna; two great-granddaughters, his brother and two sisters; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of the Life of Russell Pickering will be held at the Walpole Elementary School on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, beginning at 10 a.m. Dressing in team colors or casual dress is encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Walpole Elementary School, 8 Bemis Lane, Walpole, NH 03608. Please indicate that the donation is being made in Russell Pickering’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.