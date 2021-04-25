Rose Alice Newell, 1950-2021

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Rose Alice Newell (Stoodley), 70, of Titusville, Fla., died from respiratory COPD failure from Covid-19 Wednesday, April 7, 2021, surrounded by her beloved family.

Rose Alice was born Aug. 21, 1950, Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Frank E. Stoodley Sr. and Rosalin (Leary). She was a 1969 graduate of Bellows Falls High School in Bellows Falls, Vt.

On Sept. 14, 1974, in Bellows Falls, Vt., Rose Alice married Paul Newell, who predeceased her.

She is survived by her beloved son, Daniel Newell Rennie and wife Shauna, granddaughter Ariel Rennie and great-granddaughter Hurley Rennie of Titusville, Fla.; daughter-in-law Janel Baker and son Jimmy; brothers Frank E. Stoodley Jr. and his son Jeffrey, Michael Stoodley and his wife Debora of Bellows Falls, Vt., and John T. Stoodley and his wife Suzanne of Westminster, Vt.; sister Joan Edwards (Stoodley) of Plant City, Fla.; sister-in-law Margaret Badger of Manchester, Vt.; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers Donald Badger of Manchester, Vt. and James Stoodley of Laconia, N.H.; brothers-in-law John Black of Swanzey, N.H., and Royal Edwards of Plant City, Fla.; and son Richard Newell of Titusville, Fla.; and many uncles and aunts.

Rose Alice worked many years as a server at Fat Boy’s BBQ prior to her retirement. For the past six years, she was a snowbird and traveled back to Vermont and spent the summers at her baby brother John T’s home. She spent countless hours visiting with her brothers, nieces and nephews, and dear friends “On the Porch,” while passersby would toot their car horns to acknowledge a friendly hello.

She was truly radiant, beautiful, loving, and a bright light to all who knew her – especially on the dance floor. She will truly be missed at the BF Alumni Weekend dance at the American Legion Hall. She could cut a rug! Her infectious laughter and the way she loved will never be forgotten. She had such a kind soul to everyone and anyone she encountered in her life.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Sandpoint Park Pavilion, 101 N. Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL, from 12:30-7:30 p.m. and also on the same day at her brother John T’s home, 7836 U.S. Route 5, Westminster, VT, from 1 p.m. to when the fire pit light burns out in her loving memory.