Ronald “Peanut” Wayne Underwood III, 1993-2022

SOUTH LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Ronald Wayne Underwood III died unexpectedly on June 12, 2022 from a tragic auto accident. He was born on Oct. 5, 1993 to Ronald Underwood Jr. and Tamry Omand Bratton at Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend, Vt. He grew up in South Londonderry. Ronnie went to Flood Brook School, and then on to Green Mountain High School in Chester, Vt. Baseball and softball were his main interests and enjoyments. He played baseball throughout his high school years, and then joined the Green Mountain Softball league in Chester with his father, where they played men’s softball league games until his death.

He worked for his grandfather Ron Underwood Sr. since he was 15 years old, side by side with his father until two months before he passed away. Ronnie had then moved to Newfane to be with his fiancé Kate Edson. Shortly after, Ronnie started working for Jeff Grindlay from Newfane, which he enjoyed a lot.

Ronnie loved to go to Montana for many years, and it was the highlight of his summer vacation. He then traveled last year up to the northern point of Michigan, where he and Kate enjoyed his second love for snowmobiling, with stops to visit with Kate’s family while out there. He had a love for fishing and hunting with his friends as well.

Ronnie had lots of friends that will always miss him, especially at the ball field in Chester. A celebration of his life was held on June 20, 2022, at the Green Mountain Softball League field with many speakers expressing their loss of a great friend and family member. There were about two hundred people from many states to help celebrate with us. The Service was followed by a buffet luncheon with a great barbecue graciously served by Devin Lewis, a special softball teammate; and then a wonderful fireworks display given by his future brother-in-law Josh Blish. A lovely granite bench, which was designed by his dad and their softball team in Ronnie’s memory, has been put at the softball field for everyone to visit and to remember a great young man loved by so many people. We hope everyone will remember a fantastic young man, torn away from all of us way too soon. Sadly, he wasn’t able to fulfill all his dreams that he and Kate had planned. We will all miss him forever, and never forget a great son, grandson, brother, cousin, and a friend to many people.

He is survived by his father Ron Underwood Jr. and his stepmother Jodie, his mother Tamry Bratton and stepfather Scott, sister Abigail Underwood and her fiancé Josh Blish, half sister Autumn Bratton, step siblings Holly and Cole Landon, fiancé Kate, Grandparents Dick and Marsha Omand, and Ronald Sr. and Emily Underwood, and lots of aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.