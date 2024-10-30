Ronald Mini Jr., 1967-2024

WEST CHESTERFIELD, N.H. – Ronald Mini Jr., 57, of West Chesterfield, N.H., passed away on Oct. 22, 2024, at home, after a brief illness. He was 57. Ron was born in Malden, Mass., on March 15, 1967, the son of the late Ronald Mini Sr. and Geraldine (Barratt). Ron attended schools in Malden. Ron worked for Kelley Sales and Service in Springfield, Vt., Autex of Keene, and later retired.

Ron was a member of the American Legion Post 37 of Bellows Falls, and the Elks. In 2005, Ron married Diane Foster, who survives. Ron is also survived by his daughter Heather Vicente; her husband Bryan; and their four children Alexa, Ariana, Bryan Jr., and Bryce. Ron is also survived by his brother Troy. Ron also leaves aunts and uncles, and many cousins and friends. Ron was predeceased by his sister Lori Colon.

A memorial service will take place on Nov. 2, at 2 p.m., at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, please consider the American Heart Association or the Monadnock Humane Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.