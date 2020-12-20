Ronald L. Jackson, 1966-2020

CHESTER, Vt. – On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, Ronald Lee Jackson, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 54. Ron was born April 12, 1966, in Waterville, Maine to Bruce and Aloma (Stimpson) Jackson.

Ron studied math and computer science at Colby College, graduating in 1988. He has worked at ARIS Solutions for nine years in the IT department, eventually becoming the IT manager. He married Laurie Balch June 20, 1998, in Chester, Vt. They made a life in Topsham, Maine until 2007 when they moved back to Vermont to help run the family farm.

Ron is survived by his father Bruce, mother Aloma, siblings Mark and Karen, devoted wife Laurie, and two daughters Rose and Pearl.

There will be a private family service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southern Vermont Astronomy Group, P.O. Box 92, Chester, VT 05143. Their website is www.sovera.org.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.