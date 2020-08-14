Ronald Glidden, 1961-2020

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Ronald “Allen” Glidden, 59, passed away peacefully in his home July 23, 2020. He was born June 23, 1961 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Ronald and Wilma (Grover) Glidden.

Allen was a hardworking and skilled contractor and was a sole proprietor of his own business. He has had his hands in every bit of this town that he loved so strongly. Allen loved his family beyond words. He spent as much time as he could playing cards with his late mother and checkers with his late sister. Allen had the gift of gab and could always be found at LaValley’s or Village Pizza in Ludlow, chatting with friends.

He was a previous member of the United States Army Reserves and the Proctorsville Fire Department.

Allen is survived by his daughter Shamicka (Glidden) Johnson of Vermont and seven grandchildren Aerlynne, Addison, Allison, Amethyst, Autumn, Abraham, and James, as well as his daughter Alecia (Glidden) Cooper of Smyrna, Del., and two grandchildren Alexis and Riley Cooper; by his brother Robert Glidden of Cavendish and sister Darlene Rounds of Proctorsville, along with his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews whom he loved dearly.

Allen is preceded in death by his parents, his brother James Glidden Sr., and sister Dianne (Glidden) Johnson. Allen will be greatly missed, but we will carry his memory in our hearts always!

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Proctorsville. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Proctorsville Fire Department, 513 Main St., Proctorsville, VT 05153. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.