Rohr B. Cook, 2024

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Rohr Bryan Cook, 62, of Westminster, Vt., passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family and the comforting sounds of Pink Floyd on March 21, 2024.

He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., to John and Gloria (Parker) Cook. He grew up in Gageville, Vt., and graduated from Bellows Falls Union High School in 1979.

He had two children Parker and Ashley with his former spouse Deborah (Rounds) Lique.

Over his long career in construction, he built everything necessary for running a town: schools, libraries, banks, churches, and countless homes. He even worked on a castle.

Rohr was an adventurer at heart. In his childhood and teen years, he would often rope his brother Chris into schemes, once ending in the coast guard having to save them off the coast of Maine. When his children were young, he would tell his family to pack their bags and proceed to take them on a mystery trip, not realizing the destination until they had arrived. In his youth, he may have driven his car on the frozen Connecticut River, who’s to say? He once braved the skies with his son Parker during a skydiving excursion. If Rohr ever mentioned knowing a shortcut when driving, the shortcut always took twice as long, but it was sure to be an adventure.

A devoted son, Rohr has a tradition of giving his mother a rose bush every Mother’s Day, continuing until her yard could hold no more. He made it a point to call his parents daily.

He taught his kids how to ski, the fine art of avoiding trees with an overly greased runner sled, and the importance of creative problem-solving.

In his retirement, Rohr enjoyed helping his children with projects, reading stacks of books from the library, bragging about his grandchildren, and cherishing moments with his faithful dog Charlie.

He is survived by his parents; his siblings Christopher Cook and his wife Cheryl, and Melissa Martin and her husband Keith; his children Parker Cook and his wife Sunya, and Ashley Cormack and her husband Alex; and his grandchildren Evy Cook, and Danny Cormack and girlfriend Marilyn Bresland.

Visiting hours will take place on Sunday, April 14, from 12-2 p.m., at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls, Vt. A memorial service will start at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. There will be a reception at the Moose Club in Bellows Falls, starting at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Butterfield Library in Westminster, Vt.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.