Roger V. Sheehan, 1954-2023 🇺🇸

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Roger Vance Sheehan, 69, of Proctorsville, Vt., passed away on Dec. 30, 2023, at his home.

He was born on April 27, 1954, the son of John Joseph and Betty Lou (Tyrrell) Sheehan.

Roger was in the USMC in 1970, gaining the Marksman Medal.

He had worked at Imery’s Talc Plant for 35 years, and Topstone Furniture for two years, always working various other jobs. He owned Ironmasters Gym in Proctorsville for several years.

He was very active in his organizations; the Boy Scouts, Proctorsville Fire Department for 37 years, Fire Warden District 1 and 2 for more than five years, Park Grange #249 – cooking at the Cornish Fair, Good Sam Camping State Staff, Mid State Sams, Rolling Wheels Instigators, representing the State of Vermont in many national, state, and international rallies, Myrtle Rebekah Lodge #6 for more than 5 years, Guiding Eyes for Blind, transporting pups, and raising over 45 guide dogs.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Very active in dinner meals, washing dishes, but mainly the potato peeling brigade with Roger and Bill Matthews.

Roger enjoyed weightlifting, hunting, camping, an occasional shot of bourbon, and was always cooking – famously known for his mac and cheese.

He married the love of his life Bessie Ann (Brown) Sheehan on Dec. 9, 1972, celebrating 51 years of marriage.

He is survived by his wife Bessie; two sons Roger V. Sheehan Jr. and his wife Marie of East Wallingford, Vt., and Gordon Edward Brown Sheehan of Weathersfield, Vt.; four granddaughters Courtney Neff and her husband Nick of Brandon, Vt., Emily Sheehan and friend Chad Fontaine of East Wallingford, Vt., and Sonya Sheehan and Alexandra Sheehan, both of Ludlow; great-granddaughter Ellyanna Neff; his mother Betty; brothers Michael of Clarendon, Vt., and Billy of Claremont, N.H.; sisters Kathy of Claremont, N.H., and Dianna of Castleton, Vt.,; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A special brother Scott (Shelly) Gaylord.

He was predeceased by his father John, his brother Larry, his sister Valorie, and a special uncle Ken Tyrrell.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Joseph Church in Claremont, N.H., on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Hill Crest Cemetery in Proctorsville. Reception will be held at the Proctorsville Fire Department.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Proctorsville Fire Department, P.O. Box 81, Proctorsville, VT 05153.

To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.