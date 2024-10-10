Roger Roys, 1946-2024 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Roger Roys, 77, passed away Oct. 2, 2024, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H., with his family by his side. He was born at Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vt., on Nov. 24, 1946, son of Donald and Elmira (Longe) Roys.

He attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High with the Class of 1964.

Roger married Bonnie Olney in September 1965.

He served in the Army Reserves for 7 years, based in Chester, Vt.

Roger worked for Eric R. Bibens as a carpenter, and later with Russell Construction. In 1971, he started working as a self-employed carpenter, retiring in 2009.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Roger is survived by his wife Bonnie, his son Donald Roys (Lisa), two grandsons Sage (Lyndsay) and Hunter (Shealyn), and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is predeceased by his sisters Sylvia Roys and Patricia Bashaw, and by his brother Gilbert Roys.

In honor of his wishes, there will be no funeral.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting with arrangements.

