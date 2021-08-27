Roger A. Curfman Sr., 1954-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Roger A. Curfman Sr., 67, died unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at Mt. Ascutney Hospital in Windsor, Vt. He was born April 3, 1954 in Toledo, Ore., the son of Robert E. and Hazel I. Curfman. He completed high school in Clackamas, Ore.

He served in the United States Army from 1972 to 1976 in the 82nd Airborne and 17 years in the Army Reserves.

He married his loving wife of 47 years, Donna Wilson, July 6, 1974 in Springfield, Vt.

Roger worked as a machinist with Bryant Grinder Co. in Springfield, Vt., for 25 years and retired as a motor coach operator for Vermont Transit in 2016.

He was a member of the St. John’s Lodge 41 F&AM in Springfield, Vt. and a member of the Shriners.

Roger was a loving, caring husband, father, and grandfather who loved spending time with his family. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, camping, bonfires, and quiet time in the woods.

Roger was an enthusiastic motorcyclist who took his wife on long road trips, Poker Runs, and charity rides. Roger had a gregarious personality and viewed everyone as a friend. He enjoyed making people laugh, reading, and keeping busy with projects. Roger believed strongly in the good neighbor policy and always looked for ways to help others.

He is survived by his mother Hazel of Oregon; wife Donna; three children, son Roger Curfman Jr., son Jason Curfman, daughter Jennifer Curfman and her partner Steve Clark; three grandchildren, Jeremy Curfman, Lena Clark, and Chase Clark; siblings Patty Curfman, Sandy Cardwell, Vicki Curfman; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father Robert, and siblings Michael Curfman and Linda Curfman.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, from 1-3 p.m.