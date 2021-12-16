Roderick N. Tarbell, 1945-2021 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Roderick N. Tarbell, 76, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at the Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vt. He was born March 21, 1945 in Bellows Falls, Vt., the son of Sidney and Nellie (Kinney) Tarbell. He lived in Saxtons River, Vt., moving to Springfield at age 5. He attended Springfield schools and joined the Army in 1963, serving in Korea for 13 months during the Vietnam era as Sergeant.

On June 10, 1967, he married Sandra Stanton in Springfield, Vt.

Rod worked at Jones & Lamson Machine Tool Co., Howard & Barlow Co., Fellows Gear Shaper, Soucy Motors, and retired from PCM in 2015.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, building and racing cars with the Tarbell family, and watching NASCAR.

Rod was a lifetime member of the Robert L. Johnson V.F.W. Post 771 in Springfield, Vt.

He is survived by his wife Sandra of Springfield, daughter Heather Zullo and her husband Jimmy of Claremont, N.H., son Brian Tarbell and wife Alicia of Springfield, Vt., grandson Dylan of Claremont, N.H., brother John Tarbell of Springfield, Vt., sister Shirley Rockwell of Peru, Vt., and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents Sidney and Nellie, brothers Walter, Herbert, and James (Frank), and sister Stella Penn.

Graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vt. Reverend Gerry Piper will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Hospital Oncology Department, P.O. Box 2003, Springfield, VT 05156.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.