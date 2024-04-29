Rocco Mittica, 2024

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Rocky was one of two boys born to Rocco and Rose Mittica in Hillsville, Pa. Rocco’s father migrated from Calabria, Italy, in 1906, with his mother Rose coming a few years later.

At the age of 12, Rocky became a barber, as did his brother Nick, in their father’s barber shop. During World War II, this skill came in handy, as Rocky cut hair as a Navy man on the Philippine Sea Aircraft Carrier, even cutting Admiral Rickover’s hair more than once.

In 1946, he left the Navy and went to the University of Pittsburgh for bacteriology, where as a student he helped Jonas Salk collect data and monitor his monkeys in the discovery of polio. As a Navy man, Rocky was a strong swimmer, which he carried into college, even telling his children that he went to an Olympic try out, and his size 11 feet were no match for the flippers the others had.

In 1948, Rocky and brother Nick went to Cleveland to see Satchel Page at the age of 42 pitch his first major league game. Rocky became a secret Indians fan thereafter.

In 1953, Rocky married a nursing student, Joni Swanson, that caught his eye at Shady Side Hospital. The newlyweds moved to Bellows Falls, Vt., where, until 1967, Rocky was the administrator of Rockingham Memorial Hospital. It was during this time that Joni, a nurse at the time, gave birth to four boys in five years, all on Saturdays. The family traveled to the Keene, N.H., YMCA a few times a week, all four boys with their Navy haircuts, learning to swim while Rocky did laps. Also during this time, Sen. John F. Kennedy came to Bellows Falls, and Rocky, a lifetime Rotarian of over 70 years, introduced him.

It was during his time as a Rotarian that Rocky and Lenny Lisai became friends for life. At Lenny’s funeral service, we were kneeling down and it was real quiet when someone’s cell phone played an Irish jig. Three times it sounded, and our Dad could not believe the disrespect. Later, when we got into the car, he began to speak, and the Irish jingle played again. It was his Irish music tie Lenny had bought him. He looked up and said, “Oh Lenny, you’re still playing tricks on me”.

The family then moved north of Boston to Lynnfield, Mass., in 1967, where Rocky became administrator of the Everett Whidden Memorial for the next 22 years. Along the way, Rocky was associated with Tufts Medical, Mass Eye and Ear, and the president of the Massachusetts Hospital Administrator Association multiple times. The Whidden Memorial had the first nurses’ union in the state. When they all sat down to negotiate a contract, the nurses stated their demands. Rocky looked them straight in their eyes and said ok to everything. Later he said to us, “Happy employees mean happy patients. Give them what they want. Nurses are the best hearted people in the world. You should marry one”.

Rocky had a way with people. Later, after he retired, the nurses’ union asked him to be involved in the negotiations. He was flattered, but of course declined. Rocky loved that hospital and the entire staff. He made it a point to visit every patient each day.

During World War II, Rocky’s bunkmate in the navy was Chuck Tanner, the Pittsburgh Pirates coach. Rocky was able to attend the Red Sox World Series in 1967 and 1975 as a “reporter” for the Pittsburgh Tribune. Down on the field before the game, Rocky interviewed players with 8mm film, no audio. While the press guys were typing, Rocky was cheering. When asked by a reporter how he got his story, Rocky replied, “I have a photographic memory”.

Rocky and Joni retired to Rio Verde, Ariz., in 1990, and he golfed into his 89th year. That year he shot an 87 from the long tees. He also made his third hole-in-one, and then decided it was time to stop playing. A strong man all the way until his final days.

Both Rocky and Joni, wanted their bodies donated to science, and then cremated. When talking about urns, Joni always wanting to save money, suggested only buying one urn, and mixing both sets of ashes. Rocky wanted separate urns, commenting, “That puts a whole new meaning to ‘rest in peace.’”

Rocky was blessed with so many wonderful people during his life. From his early days in Hillsville, Pa., to his final days in New Hampshire, Rocco made many friends.

In addition to his parents, Rocky is predeceased by his brother Nicholas, and his beloved wife Joni. He leaves four wonderful sons Larry (Su), David, Gerry (Judy), and Jimmy (Sandy); six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; as well as his two nephews Jeffrey Mittica and Dr. Nicholas Mittica; a cousin Theresa Pazzullo; and all his many relatives back in Hillsville, Pa.

He was a wonderful man and a loved father.

There are no services planned.

Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire.