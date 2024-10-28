Robert W. Marcotte, 1954-2024 🇺🇸

EAST RYEGATE, Vt. – Robert W. Marcotte, age 70, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday evening, Oct. 7, 2024. He was comforted in his passing by his two best buds Frippy and Gaston. He was born on May 13, 1954, in Springfield, Vt., to Robert and Beverly (Gosselin) Marcotte, who along with his sister Cherie have predeceased him.

Rob spent the majority of his childhood in Perkinsville, Vt. After graduating from Springfield High School, he joined the Air Force, where he was subsequently deployed to Louisiana, Alaska, and most notably to Thailand during the Vietnam War.

After leaving the service, Rob returned to Vermont. Once home, he engaged in a variety of challenging hobbies which he would research, pursue, and master. His most recent in-house hobby was wood turning, with a focus on bowls. This kept him busy in the winter, but his real interest was the outdoors. He was an avid hunter right up to the day of his passing. He hunted deer, bear, turkeys, partridge, and woodcock.

His passion was hunting upland birds, which led to two additional hobbies. To increase his success in the woods, he began training gun dogs to hunt with him. He started with Brittanys, and after developing four excellent partners, transitioned to Griffons. His success with the Griffons was notable. Certification included hunt tests, and confirmation showing. It was entertaining to see Rob trotting Frippy on a leash around the ring. All kidding aside it paid off; Frippy achieved Confirmation Show Champion, AKC Senior Hunter, and NAVHDA Utility Prize 1, something Rob was very proud of.

Rob was very willing to share his knowledge and experience with others. He supported a variety of folks in his “train the trainer” program. There are a lot of quality gun dogs all over New England and the U.S. that have benefited from Rob’s tutelage. But Rob being Rob, this wasn’t enough. To further satisfy his love of hunting and the outdoors, he became a certified Maine guide. He spent many years as the camp guide for Loon Lodge in the North Maine Woods. He had a full life, and will be truly missed.

In Rob’s own words, “When I die, please don’t let them put me in a suit. I want to be wearing blue jeans, a green chamois shirt, and my bird hunting vest. Don’t forget my whistle so I can call Mandy and Red to me.”

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the AKC Griffon Rescue, P.O. Box 116, Smicksburg, PA 16256, check payable to AWPGA. There will be a small service, which will be announced later.