Robert Ulbrich, 1929-2023

CHESTER, Vt. – Robert “Bob” Ulbrich passed away peacefully on Feb. 23, 2023, at the Jack Byrnes Palliative Care and Hospice Care Center. He was 93 years old and was born in Rahway, N.J. to Adolph and Mabel (Miller) Ulbrich on Nov. 29, 1929.

He attended schools in New Jersey and graduated from Rutgers University, receiving his bachelor’s degree and then law degree in 1954. He moved to Vermont in 1955 and passed the Vermont Bar in 1956. He clerked for Hugh Henry in Chester, opened his own office in January 1957 and purchased the building from Mr. Henry, converting it into offices and naming it the Henry Office Building in honor of Mr. Henry. He practiced there until closing his law firm on Dec. 31, 2018. He was also legal counsel for the SBA for two years.

When living in Windham he was town moderator, was on the school board, and was justice of the peace. After moving to Chester he served as town moderator, recreation director, and was on the Board of Chester Academy Trustees for 35 years. His practice in early years was mainly in real estate and corporations. He incorporated The Vermont Country Store for the Ortons and served on their board for some 30 years. He also incorporated Magic Mountain, Timber Ridge, and Tater Hill Country Club. His clients included Pearl Buck, in her many real estate ventures, and he set up the John Butler Scholarship Fund for Green Mountain students. His dedication to his clients went above and beyond expectations.

Bob was an avid tennis player and organized and ran many Chester tennis tournaments. He continued to play tennis into his nineties and especially enjoyed his group at West River and Mayotte Arena, with whom he also played a skilled game of ping pong in the winter months. Needless to say, he was very competitive. Bob enjoyed skiing, particularly the “apres ski,” golf, and travelling. He was a big band fan, and had his own band, the Bobby Williams Band, and played at many venues in New Jersey. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, and husband, and an inspiration and mentor to his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Diane, his children Robert Ulbrich Jr., Karen Goldstein, Susan Doolittle, and Sherri Lloyd. He is also survived by his grandchildren Geoffrey Doolittle, Stephanie Doolittle, Kate Avery, Tim Kirsch, Justin Ulbrich, Tristan Ulbrich and Ryan McSally, and four great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Fred, his sister Doris, and one grandchild Kristin.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VNH Hospice, 88 Prospect Street, White River Junction, VT 05001, or to the Jack Byrne Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03756. The family are forever grateful to VNH Hospice, especially Carol Lechtaler, Lori Menard, and Tina; to The Jack Byrne Center and all the staff there; to Robin Rounds, Barb Kolodziej, and Paster Laurie Krooss. A special thanks to our son in law, Dr. Gary Doolittle, for his constant help and advice.

A memorial service will be held at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. on March 27, at 2 p.m.