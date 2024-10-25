Robert Singleton, 2024 🇺🇸

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Robert Singleton, 76, of Cavendish, Vt., died peacefully at his home with his wife Deborah DeVere Singleton at his side. He is survived by his two children Ian and Danielle Singleton, as well as many family members and close friends.

He was an exceptional and loving man to his wife and children, and those whose lives he touched. If you knew him you were fortunate, if not you missed a truly wonderful experience.

Robert proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a medic and hospital corpsman during the Vietnam War.

A remembrance of his life will be held at the couple’s home on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 2-5 p.m. Military honors will be at 4:30 p.m. The address is 2702 Brook Road, Proctorsville.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to VVSA Humane Society, P.O. Box 100, Bridgewater, VT 05034, or the animal charity of your choice, or to the Alzheimer’s Association.