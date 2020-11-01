Robert R. Nilan, 1932-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Robert R. “Bob” Nilan, 88, died Sept. 23, 2020 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital after a brief illness. Bob was born Aug. 23, 1932 in Greenwich Village, the son of Charles and Dorothy Nilan.

He studied engineering at Syracuse University and began his working life at Albany Design, Albany, N.Y. He married Ida Mae “Miki” McGuire in 1956. He worked for 28 years at Pratt & Whitney and United Technologies living in Wallingford and Glastonbury, Conn. He moved to Springfield, Vt. in 1985 when he retired.

In Springfield he worked the breakfast shift at the Go Go Mart for eight years, where he was known as “Bob the Coffee Guy.” Bob had many hobbies including creating colorful oil paintings and collecting vintage cameras. He is survived by Miki, his wife of 63 years; his daughters Heather Post (Randy) and Kathleen Nilan (David Severski); his grandchildren Emma (Adam Sainz) and Brandon (Becca); and his great-grandchild Dax. Bob donated his body to medical research.

Contributions may be made to the Anatomical Gifts Program at the Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth.