Robert Lee Currier Sr., 1941-2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Robert Lee Currier Sr. of Springfield, Vt. died peacefully at Springfield Hospital with his wife Joan by his side on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. He was able to say his goodbyes and give her one final kiss.

Bob was born on June 17, 1941 in Springfield, Vt. to Clifford F. Currier and Vivian M. Currier (Hill) who both preceded him in death. Bob had a younger brother Richard F. Currier as well as a sister Nancy M. Currier who both preceded him in death.

Bob is survived by his loving (and very patient) wife Joan and their dog Angel. They would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary in February. They were married in Springfield at the Calvary Baptist Church. He is also survived by his three children Amy (Currier) Estey of Atlanta, Ga. and her husband Joe, Robert Lee Currier Jr. and his wife Patti of Westford, Vt., and Bechi Currier and Brian LaRusso of Howell, N.J.; Six grandchildren Allison Crouch, Joshua Estey, Robert Lee Currier III, Erin Zervas, Matthew Currier, and Megan Currier.

He was also blessed with five great-grandchildren whom he was over the moon for, Olivia, Benjamin, Clara, Emma, and Luna.

All of his grandchildren and great grandchildren were the lights of his life.

Bob is also survived by his brother Ronald Currier of Weathersfield, Vt. and sister Carol Peebles of Perkinsville, Vt., as well as many, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a myriad of wonderful lifelong friends.

Bob started his career working for Dick Nelson as a mechanic’s helper at 15 years old, simultaneously running two stations for him in Springfield. Despite never graduating from high school, he went on to run two successful businesses, Bob’s Shell Service and Bob’s Sunoco. After that he worked from his home service station and up until last year was still servicing lifelong customers. He loved his work and loved the people he met.

Bob started off playing league horseshoes, but trapshooting soon became his lifelong passion. He has traveled throughout the New England states, as well as New York, New Jersey, and Ohio participating in different leagues and tournaments. He was Vermont State Champion in 1980. “RC”, as he was known by his shooting friends, won hundreds of trophies and other accolades throughout the years and most recently shot at the Vermont State Shoot in June of 2022.

He loved his Cowboys and the Red Sox and remained a steadfast fan through thick and thin. He was a hunter, a fisherman, and he loved working around his home. He could fix anything. He watched westerns and loved John Wayne. He fought for the neck from the turkey every year at Thanksgiving – most recently with his granddaughter Megan. He loved strawberry shortcake, which Joan lovingly made him each year for his birthday, and never passed up the opportunity for lobster and steamers! Some say he might have cheated on a game or two of cribbage, a game he enjoyed with his daughters Amy and Bechi, his sister Carol, and many of his friends. And no morning was complete without a few rounds of pinochle on the computer.

Bob, RC, Daddy, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle – our diamond in the rough. You had a heart of gold, and would do anything for anyone; a champion of young and old, of animals, anyone in need of a helping hand. We will miss you more than words can say. You have left your mark on all of us. You will never be forgotten.

A Visitation will be on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 from 1-3 p.m. at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.

A memorial service will take place following the visitation at 3 p.m.

As Bob was a life-long animal lover, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Springfield Humane Society in Springfield, Vt.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.