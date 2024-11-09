Robert L. Gay, 1922-2024 🇺🇸

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Robert Leonard Gay Jr. passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 30, 2024, at the age of 101. Bob, as he was known, was just 44 days from turning 102.

Bob was born in Randolph, Vt., and relocated to Bellows Falls, Vt., in 1928.

In 1942, Bob quit high school soon after Pearl Harbor and joined the Army Air Force. He served faithfully for five years, earning the rank of staff sergeant, and spending time in the South Pacific. Bob was a radio communications technician, and worked primarily on B24 Liberator bombers destined for either Europe, Africa, or the Pacific. His last year was spent in the Pacific maintaining radio towers on several islands, including Kwajalein and Tarawa.

Upon returning home, Bob met the love of his life Joyce Locke of Saxtons River, Vt. The two were soon married in Grafton, on July 5, 1947. Bob and Joyce raised four children, all of whom survive him: Sandra Gaspardino (Alan) of North Walpole, N.H.; Robert Gay III of Springfield, Vt.; Daniel Gay of Saxtons River, Vt.; and John Gay of Underhill, Vt. They lived 16 years in Saxtons River, and moved to North Westminster in 1966. Bob loved his 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, with one more great-grandchild expected soon. Bob often wrote letters and sent cards to many of them over the years. Bob was predeceased by three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Bob was one of eight children, his siblings are Helen Gay Hurley, Jean Gay Ostrowski, Anne Gay Curtin, Richard, Nancy Gay Sullivan, Gilbert, and Gloria Gay Quinn. His brother Richard and partner Shirley Frost of North Westminster survive him. His sister-in-law Lillian Turner of Westminster also survives him. Bob’s stepfather Clarence Harlow predeceased him in 1997.

Bob’s family traveled often around Vermont to visit family and enjoy the splendor the state had to offer; “Vermont is where it’s at” was his slogan. One special trip for them was their cross-country, month-long camping trip in 1962, visiting many national parks, with a stop in Phoenix, Ariz., to visit his father and stepmother Isabel Frost Gay, and sister Anne and her family.

Bob had a great love for his family, particularly its heritage, searching for its roots, discovering Gaysville, Vt., was named after his ancestors who settled there in 1792. He spent many days locating graves and researching ancestors of his and his wife’s extended families. Bob, with his cousin Gifford Harrington, organized an annual joint family reunion, which continues to this day.

Bob, with his brothers Richard and Gilbert, established Gay Bros. Fuel Oil Company in 1965. Bob retired from the business in 1984. Not one to sit around, he worked for Halladay’s Nursery in Bellows Falls delivering flowers well into his 80s. It was a good fit, as he already knew where most everyone lived in the community from delivering oil.

Bob loved his big band music, listening to it all his life including the day he died. He and his wife Joyce loved dancing the jitterbug together, to the envy of everyone watching. The loss of his wife in 2015 was a difficult time for him.

Bob was a life member of the VFW, and a member of the American Legion Post#37, and the Loyal Order of Moose.

A graveside service will take place on Nov. 14, at 11 a.m., at the Saxtons River Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.