Robert H. Ploof, 1943-2021

CHESTER, Vt. – Robert H. Ploof, 78, passed away peacefully Nov. 11, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla., surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Bob was born May 2, 1943 in Springfield, Vt., to Henry and Ida Ploof. Bob graduated from Chester High School in Chester, Vt. in 1961. Bob studied at Northeastern Institution in Villanova, Pa., where he met his wife, Carol Joan Smith. They married in 1965. Bob continued his education at a Christian University in Edmund, Okla. Bob and Carol returned to Chester in 1968, where they raised their family.

Bob had an unrivaled love of sports. He fulfilled his passion through coaching, playing, or just watching. In 1961, he spearheaded building the Little League baseball field in Chester and began his coaching endeavors. Bob coached baseball, basketball, and softball in Chester and surrounding areas, and shared his ability to connect with the youth. He is known not to be shy about voicing his opinions about a referee or umpire’s call. His passion and pride for coaching was unrivaled. He would often sit in the hot sun all day watching his niece’s husband play slow pitch softball and then come home and recount every play.

Bob was a member of the SAL Squadron 67 in Chester, and enjoyed marching in the Color Guard, and Bob will be remembered for his wit, humor, and love of teasing. He was a man who made strong and lasting friendships, many of which lasted for over six decades.

Most recently, Bob and Carol resided in Lehigh Acres, Fla., where Bob enjoyed playing golf.

Bob is predeceased by his father Henry Ploof, who died when Bob was 2, his mother Ida Ploof, and his brother-in-law Rod Holden, who he thought of as a father.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Carol Ploof, his three children Susan Willis (Milt) of Chester, Vt., Michelle Olanyk (Todd) of Ashfield, Mass., and Brian Ploof (Lisa) of Chicago, Ill., his grandchildren Shannon, Kyle, and Sierra Kemp, Lindsey Sturtevant, Samantha Willis, Natasha Jones, Camron Olanyk, and Lyla and Cora Ploof, two great-grandchildren Halley and Owen Blanchard, his sister Helen Holden of Lehigh Acres, Fla., his nieces and nephew – whom he thought of as his sisters and brother – Kathi Nacca (Joe) of Canandaigua, N.Y., Marlene Gardner (Bruce), and Don Holden, both of Lehigh Acres, Fla., and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion in Chester, Vt., Jan. 8, 2022 from 1-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please mail donations in his name to Town of Chester, P.O. Box 370, Chester, VT 05143, c/o Chester Little League Program.